Obama Nominates Michael P. O'Rielly for FCC

WASHINGTON — President Obama has nominated Michael P. O’Rielly for a seat on the Federal Communications Commission.



O’Rielly is a policy advisor in the Office of the Senate Republican Whip, led by U.S. Senator John Cornyn, a position he has held since January 2013. He has worked in the Republican Whip’s Office since 2010, as an Advisor from 2010 to 2012 and Deputy Chief of Staff and Policy Director from 2012 to 2013 for U.S. Senator Jon Kyl. Mr. O’Rielly previously worked for the Republican Policy Committee in the U.S. Senate as a Policy Analyst for Banking, Technology, Transportation, Trade, and Commerce issues from 2009 to 2010.



Prior to this, he worked in the Office of U.S. Senator John Sununu, as Legislative Director from 2007 to 2009, and Senior Legislative Assistant from 2003 to 2007. Before his tenure as a Senate staffer, Mr. O’Rielly served as a Professional Staff Member on the Committee on Energy and Commerce in the United States House of Representatives from 1998 to 2003, and Telecommunications Policy Analyst from 1995 to 1998. He began his career as a Legislative Assistant to U.S. Congressman Tom Bliley from 1994 to 1995. Mr. O’Rielly received his B.A. from the University of Rochester.



O’Rielly would become the commission’s second Republican. Ajit Pai is now holding down the GOP fort at the FCC, which is under the interim leadership of Democrat Mignon Clyburn. Tom Wheeler, a former telecom and cable lobbyist, recently received the seal of approval for the chairmanship from the Senate Commerce Committee. He will need a vote from the full Senate before taking the position.