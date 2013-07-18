NYC Television Week Launches Website

NEW YORK — Presenting partners NewBay Media, publisher of Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News, Next TV and TV Technology, and the National Association of Broadcasters, producer of the NAB Show, have announced the launch of the official NYC Television Week website at nyctelevisionweek.com. Here, visitors can learn more about all of the events taking place during NYC Television Week, Oct. 28-30, at the Waldorf Astoria and Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City.

Visitors can also register for the particular events they choose—all at early-bird discounts until Sept. 15, 2013. There are many special package programs available, which are detailed at nyctelevisionweek.com/register/.

Other NYC Television Week developments include the additions of Sony as a Founding Sponsor and the “TV on Wall Street” conference, presented by NAB as a financial forum for top-level media executives that will focus on the challenges and opportunities of abundant content choices and the influence of anywhere-anytime viewing on the bottom line.

“The website provides a great overview of the event, and further details will be added as they become available,” states Louis Hillelson, vice president and group publisher at NewBay Media. “I encourage all television industry professionals to visit often and register as soon as possible to enjoy our discounts and ensure their place, because space is limited.”

NYC Television Week 2013 uniquely covers the breadth of today’s dynamic TV industry—from broadcast to cable, satellite to Internet video, and beyond. NYC Television Week’s featured events include the State of Television, the B&C Hall of Fame, the TV Summit—including a “Solutions Center” with industry exhibitors—and TV on Wall Street, as well as several networking events that engage the diversity of talent and roles that make today’s TV business one of the world’s most exciting industries.

NYC Television Week is actively seeking additional partners, sponsors, exhibitors and speakers.