NVerzion Partners With Ross Video and 360 Systems at NAB Show

SALT LAKE CITY — NVerzion announced that it has teamed up with Ross Video and 360 Systems to offer a fully integrated automation, master control/routing, video server and graphics package at the 2013 NAB Show. The platform will be designed for integration into “any existing file-based workflow for seamless operation,” Nverzion said.



Two packages are currently available. The first includes NVerzion’s Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS), 360 Systems’ Maxx-500 digital video server, and Ross Video’s MC1 master control and XPression graphics systems. The second package features CLASS as a cuts-only signal processing solution with 360 Systems’ MAXX-500 server and Ross Video’s NK Series router and XPression graphics. A comprehensive customer-support plan from the companies ensures the continuity of a station’s on-air presentation.



An alternative to station-in-a-box solutions, NVerzion said its CLASS is a flexible, scalable automated platform that offers redundancy and guaranteed integration with a wide range of third-party technologies, including master control/routing, video server, and graphics systems. It relies on software components to control and integrate legacy hardware and software systems into a unified platform.



Based on individual station requirements, broadcasters can choose between deploying Ross Video’s MC1, which features complete program path protection via input bypass relays; or the company’s NK Series of routing solutions, which are available in a variety of matrix sizes and types. The package also includes Ross Video’s XPression real-time motion graphics system for 3D graphics and animation creation.



The video server component of the package features 360 Systems’ Maxx-500, a versatile system that can operate as a standard-definition video recorder, three-channel playout server, and graphics store.



NVerzion will be in Booth N4325, Ross Video will be in Booth N3808, and 360 Broadcast will be Booth N5838.