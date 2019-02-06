Nugen Audio Names Dr. Paul Tapper As CEO

LEEDS, U.K.—Nugen Audio has appointed Dr. Paul Tapper as its new Chief Executive Officer, the company announced this week.

“I am honored to lead Nugen Audio into the future," says Tapper. "I look forward to helping the company deliver on our brand promise to consistently deliver exceptional quality and innovative solutions, coupled with practical problem-solving and reliable customer service,” said Tapper.

Tapper along with Jon Schorah founded Nugen Audio in 2004. He developed many of the original algorithms used in the company’s products today, including loudness metering and correction, DynApt, upmixing and True Peak limiting.

More information is available on the Nugen Audio website.