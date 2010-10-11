Nucoda Film Master used for 'Legend of the Guardians' in 3-D

The Nucoda Film Master system from Digital Vision was used to grade and master the new 3-D animated feature “Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole.” The work was done by Australian animation and visual effects studio Animal Logic.

Directed by American filmmaker Zack Snyder and produced by Zareh Nalbandian of Animal Logic, the film features a number of famous voices including Geoffrey Rush, Helen Mirren, Hugo Weaving, Sam Neill, Abbie Cornish and David Wenham.

Eric Whipp, Animal Logic’s head colorist, completed the entire 3-D grading and mastering work on the Nucoda Film Master system, extensively compositing mattes to isolate characters and parts of the image. He said the Nucoda Film Master really enhanced the creative process of the production. They added hundreds of lens flares in the grade using the system’s Sapphire plug-in tools to enhance the story and the look of the film.