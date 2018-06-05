Noticias Telemundo Unveils New 360° News Studio

MIAMI — Spanish-language TV network Telemundo Network recently opened the doors to its new $250 million headquarters, Telemundo Center. Continuing the unveilings, the NBCUniversal network showed-off the facility’s advanced 360-degree news studio, designed to support the production of more than 3,000 hours of programming annually.

Viewers got their first look at the 3,700 square foot studio — with its 45-foot ceilings, 8K LED screen, and multifunctional anchor desk that seats 16 people — during the network’s daily primetime newscast, “Noticias Telemundo” with José Díaz-Balart.

Designed by Juan Ramón Martín, Creativity and Image director for Spain’s Atresmedia Group, the “Noticias Telemundo” studio’s 36 x 12-foot LED screen displays realistic 8K imagery with over 11 million megapixels. Anchors and operators also have the latest control technology for manipulating and interacting with multiple video feeds and graphics displays. The studio also features an 18-foot high, 3D set outfitted with an 8-foot-high logo, luminous surfaces, recessed LED floor lighting, and robotic cameras.

“This investment demonstrates our network’s commitment to the Latino community at a time when access to news is more important than ever,” said Luis Fernández, executive vice president of Network News at Telemundo, an NBCUniversal media property under the Comcast Corp. umbrella. “‘Noticias Telemundo’ can now assert that we not only say it the way it is, but show it as well, because the quality of the images we air will transport audiences to the places where the news is happening.”

The “Noticias Telemundo” news operation produces a wide range of Spanish-language programming including: “Noticias Telemundo Fin de Semana” with Julio Vaqueiro, “Noticias Telemundo Mediodía” with Felicidad Aveleyra, “Un Nuevo Día” with Paulina Sodi, and the Sunday current affairs show, “Enfoque con José Díaz-Balart.”

The digital news team disseminates the content — including news specials, documentaries, and news events like political debates, town halls and forums — to Hispanic audiences worldwide via online and mobile platforms.

Telemundo Network reaches 94% of U.S. Hispanic TV households in 210 markets through its 27 local stations, 51 affiliates and a national feed.

