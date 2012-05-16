Nominations Sought for 2012 HPA Awards



LOS ANGELES: The Hollywood Post Alliance has announced the opening of its Call for Entries for the 2012 HPA Awards. The Awards honor the individuals and companies “engaged in noteworthy and groundbreaking work in post production.” The gala award ceremony will take place on the evening of Nov. 1, 2012 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. This year’s competition marks the seventh year of the HPA Awards.



The Hollywood Post Alliance created the HPA Awards to bring to the forefront the individual talent as well as the creative and technical achievements that go into the post production process. HPA Awards invite entries in the following competitive categories:



Outstanding Color Grading using a DI process-Feature Film

Outstanding Color Grading-Television

Outstanding Color Grading-Commercial

Outstanding Editing-Feature Film

Outstanding Editing-Television

Outstanding Editing-Commercial

Outstanding Sound-Feature Film

Outstanding Sound-Television

Outstanding Sound-Commercial

Outstanding Compositing-Feature Film

Outstanding Compositing-Television

Outstanding Compositing-Commercial

Engineering Excellence

HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation in Post Production



The period of eligibility for the HPA Awards is Sept. 7, 2011 through Sept. 10, 2012 and eligible work must have debuted domestically and or internationally during this period. Entrants need not be members of the Hollywood Post Alliance or working in the U.S. to submit work for consideration. A list of last year’s winners can be found by visiting www.hpaawards.net.



Complete rules, guidelines and entry information are available at www.hpaawards.net. Submissions for the creative categories will be accepted May 10, 2012 through July 10, 2012 and Early Bird Entry (reduced fee for the creative categories) applies until June 8, 2012. Submissions for the Engineering Excellence Award and the Creativity and Innovation Award will be accepted May 10, 2012 through June 15, 2012. Entrants for the Engineering Excellence Award will be invited to present at a special HPA judging event.



