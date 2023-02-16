‘Nolly Africa HD’ Launches on Allen Media’s Free Streaming Platforms
The Nigerian Nollywood FAST Channel is now available on the Local Now and theGrio free streaming platforms
LOS ANGELES—Allen Media Group has announced its free-streaming platforms – Local Now and theGrio Streaming App – are now streaming the Nolly Africa HD FAST channel.
Allen Media launched the new FAST channel dedicated to Nigerian Hollywood (Nollywood) entertainment in partnership with African Movie Channel – an international pay TV operator based in the UK.
“Allen Media Group is thrilled to partner with African Movie Channel to bring the rich content of Nollywood to our free-streaming platforms Local Now and theGrio Streaming App,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to introduce to our viewers to the unique stories and talent featured on Nolly Africa HD.”
Nolly Africa HD is a premium 24-hour Nollywood channel showing Nollywood movies, series, talk shows and other unscripted content, including red-carpet coverage of the big blockbuster Nollywood movie premieres as they happen in Lagos, Nigeria, the companies explained.
The Nolly Africa HD movie lineup also includes exclusives from African Movie Channel’s original productions division (AMCOP), as well as Nollywood cinema blockbusters from talented storytellers and across all genres.
“We are delighted to partner with Allen Media Group for a new home for our latest offering,” said Yinka Mayungbo, African Movie Channel’s founding director. “Nolly Africa HD is unlike other FAST channels; it’s programmed the AMC way, and for both traditional TV, and FAST and CTV platforms….[L]ike African Movie Channel’s two premium pay TV offerings (African Movie Channel and African Movie Channel Series), Nolly Africa HD is 24/7 premium entertainment that immediately resonates with all Nollywood fans, and will undoubtedly find its pick among the Local Now and theGrio audiences.”
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.