‘Nolly Africa HD’ Launches on Allen Media’s Free Streaming Platforms

LOS ANGELES—Allen Media Group has announced its free-streaming platforms – Local Now and theGrio Streaming App – are now streaming the Nolly Africa HD FAST channel.

Allen Media launched the new FAST channel dedicated to Nigerian Hollywood (Nollywood) entertainment in partnership with African Movie Channel – an international pay TV operator based in the UK.

“Allen Media Group is thrilled to partner with African Movie Channel to bring the rich content of Nollywood to our free-streaming platforms Local Now and theGrio Streaming App,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to introduce to our viewers to the unique stories and talent featured on Nolly Africa HD.”

Nolly Africa HD is a premium 24-hour Nollywood channel showing Nollywood movies, series, talk shows and other unscripted content, including red-carpet coverage of the big blockbuster Nollywood movie premieres as they happen in Lagos, Nigeria, the companies explained.

The Nolly Africa HD movie lineup also includes exclusives from African Movie Channel’s original productions division (AMCOP), as well as Nollywood cinema blockbusters from talented storytellers and across all genres.

“We are delighted to partner with Allen Media Group for a new home for our latest offering,” said Yinka Mayungbo, African Movie Channel’s founding director. “Nolly Africa HD is unlike other FAST channels; it’s programmed the AMC way, and for both traditional TV, and FAST and CTV platforms….[L]ike African Movie Channel’s two premium pay TV offerings (African Movie Channel and African Movie Channel Series), Nolly Africa HD is 24/7 premium entertainment that immediately resonates with all Nollywood fans, and will undoubtedly find its pick among the Local Now and theGrio audiences.”