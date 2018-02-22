Noland to Replace Chernock as ATSC Tech Group Lead

WASHINGTON—There will be a changing of the guard in the ATSC Technology Group, as the ATSC Board of Directors have tapped Madeleine Noland to take over as lead from Dr. Richard Chernock starting in May. The ATSC Technology Group supports the implementation of the ATSC 3.0 next-generation broadcast TV standard.

Noland, a consultant for LG Electronics, has been part of the development phase of Next Gen TV as the chair of the Specialists Group on Applications and Presentation for ATSC 3.0 (TG3/S34), leading the effort to develop ATSC 3.0 features like vetting of standards for watermarking, advanced emergency alerting, personalization and companion devices, according to Mark Richer, ATSC president. She has also served as vice chair of the S31 Specialists Group, helping to frame the system requirements for ATSC 3.0.

“Throughout the development of ATSC 3.0 suite of standards, Madeleine has been a consistent and dependable leader,” said Richer in the official press release. “She is adept at forging agreements on difficult technical issues within the collaborative standards development process. Following in Rich’s footsteps is a logical progression for her. We are delighted that Madeleine has accepted this new assignment to guide the Technology Group’s continuing development of standards and recommended practices.”

Dr. Chernock, Triveni Digital’s chief science officer, has been the chair of the ATSC Technology Group since 2014.

