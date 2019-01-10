NLE Pioneer to be Inducted into National Inventors Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS—William Warner, who created Avid’s Media Composer, is one of 19 innovation pioneers announced as the 2019 Class of the National Inventors Hall of Fame. The recipients were announced on the main stage at CES 2019.

Introduced in 1989 as an offline editor on the Mac, Media Composer has been the dominant nonlinear editor for film and television since the mid-90’s on both Mac and Windows platforms.

A graduate of MIT, Warner founded Avid Technology in 1987. He founded Wildfire Communications in 1992, based on his invention of a telephone-based, voice-activated virtual assistant. Today, he is building a business around personalized maps, according to the NHIF.

“I am honored to be inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame," said 2019 Inductee Bill Warner, pioneer of digital nonlinear editing for video. “I love how inventions can change the world for the better, and I am thrilled to join this year’s Class.”

The innovators, whose inventions range from the UNIX operating system to fluoride toothpaste, will be celebrated as the newest Class of Inductees during the NIHF Induction Ceremony. In partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), NIHF will honor these Inductees in Washington, D.C. on May 1-2 at “The Greatest Celebration of American Innovation” event.