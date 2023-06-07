Nielsen Launches Local Streaming Insights Solution

NEW YORK—Nielsen has announced the launch of its Local Streaming Insights Quarterly Solution. The new report provides metrics on TV app usage and streaming to the glass, for over 20 major streaming apps at the local market level.

The quarterly reports are available for the top 56 local markets and include insights on subscription streaming services such as Netflix, ad-supported streaming services such as Pluto TV, and MVPD and vMVPD apps such as DirecTV Stream and other leading providers.

The launch marks the first time that Nielsen clients will have access to syndicated reports with streaming insights that are specific to the local audiences in which they are targeting.

“We are delighted to provide a new and impactful solution to support our clients' understanding of the rapidly evolving viewing landscape,” said Catherine Herkovic, executive vice president and managing director, Nielsen Local. “We are committed to working alongside our clients to help them deliver on their business objectives and access valuable local audiences at a deeper level.”

Nielsen's Local TV measurement includes persons-level demographics for traditional cable, satellite, broadband only and over-the-air viewers. The combination of Nielsen's Local TV panels plus return path data allows Nielsen’s customers to measure local media buys.