Nielsen Inks Deal with Morgan Murphy Media for Local TV Measurement
The multi-market deal includes both renewals and the expansion of services in three new markets
NEW YORK—Nielsen has concluded a multi-market renewal with Morgan Murphy Media, a television and radio company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.
As part of the new deal, Nielsen will expand its local TV measurement coverage for Morgan Murphy with newly licensed TV stations in the Yakima-Pasco-Richland-Kennewick+, Marquette and the Alpena DMAs. The deal also renewed agreements for local TV service in Spokane, Wash., LaCrosse-Eau Claire, Wisc., Madison, Wisc., and Victoria, Texas.
"We are honored to expand our coverage with Morgan Murphy in Washington State, Wisconsin, Texas, and now Michigan" said Paul LeFort, managing director for Nielsen’s Local TV business. "Nielsen’s local TV solutions empower Morgan Murphy and our Local TV customers to make critical content decisions, maximize the value of their premium audiences and serve the communities where they operate.”
"Nielsen’s innovative approach to local TV measurement in our markets was critical in our decision to expand our relationship. Their ongoing investments to transform measurement in our markets made Nielsen the natural choice to serve both our existing and new properties,” added Chris Cornelius, vice president of business development for Morgan Murphy Media.
