Nielsen: Hispanic Sports Fans Drive Record Sports Viewing

NEW YORK—A new report from Nielsen indicates that the U.S. Hispanic population is having a major influence on the U.S. sports landscape, helping to drive growing interest in soccer and boosting viewing levels in other major sports.

In the new report Nielsen also spotlights how Latinos are driving higher engagement than ever before to sporting events, and bringing along all U.S. audiences.

The latest trend is particularly evident in the growth of viewership of Copa América and the UEFA Champions League, Nielsen reported. The 2024 Copa América Final drew more than 12 million U.S. viewers, becoming the most-watched Copa Final in the U.S. Of this number, 53% of viewers were Hispanic. The 2024 UEFA Champions League Final also set records with 9.5 million U.S. viewers, 40% of whom were Hispanic. This serves as a testament to the increasing Hispanic influence in the U.S., as soccer has deep ties to Hispanic culture, supported by the enthusiasm of its fans.

In addition, Nielsen’s report indicates that Hispanic viewership numbers for U.S. mainstream sports have risen. The Hispanic audience number for the NCAA Women’s Championship skyrocketed by 354% between 2021 and 2024, tripling since 2016. The percentage of Hispanic viewers for the Super Bowl has increased from 10% in 2016 to 14% in 2024 and for the World Series, from 10% in 2016 to 15% in 2023. This illustrates how Hispanic fans are bringing their passion to U.S. sports.

The report also highlights that Hispanic enthusiasm for sports presents ongoing opportunities for brand engagement. Hispanic sports fans are 39% more likely to recommend a company and 37% more likely to feel loyal to a brand if it sponsors a sport they follow.

The Nielsen report found that brands can build their reach in the Hispanic community by working with content analysis, influencer athletes, and user-generated content related to both men’s and women’s sports leagues.

“This report provides brands with deeper insights into how Hispanic fans engage with sports media and are shaping the future of U.S. sports culture,” said Stacie de Armas, senior vice president of inclusive insights, intelligence and innovation at Nielsen. “As Hispanic fans drive new trends in sports viewership, brands, leagues and media rights holders have a unique opportunity to connect with a passionate, growing and influential audience.”

Other key highlights in the 2024 Hispanic Diverse Intelligence Series include:

Hispanic audiences are driving more viewers to streaming platforms, as the population makes up nearly 50% of all streaming viewership. Hispanic audiences spend an average of 25 hours per week watching TV, nearly 14 hours of which are using CTV devices

The U.S. Hispanic population spends almost one more hour each week on social media on their smartphones than the general population.

Lionel Messi’s 2023 arrival in Major League Soccer secured a key place for soccer in the U.S. and attracted an audience that extends beyond the Hispanic community. Messi’s move to Inter Miami increased U.S. viewership numbers by 300% for his debut match on Apple TV+.

Hispanic athletes have a growing impact around the world, using social media as a tool. Soccer player Lionel Messi leads in terms of follower count and average media value per post on Instagram, followed by boxer Canelo Alvarez and gymnast Rebeca Andrade.

Copa América has gained traction among non-Hispanic viewers, a testament to the increasing influence and universal appeal of soccer. Over the past three tournaments, the percentage of non-Hispanic U.S. viewers has increased from 27% to 47%.

The U.S. Hispanic population is 32% more likely to consider a brand for the first time if it sponsors an event or sport they follow.

The full report can be downloaded here.