Nielsen and Syncbak Complete Mobile Measurement Trial

NEW YORK – Nielsen and Syncbak announced the successful completion of a two-week technical trial aimed at capturing and measuring viewing of television content on mobile devices using Syncbak technology. The trial verified that broadcasters can obtain measureable online and mobile viewing using Syncbak technology. No further data was provided.



In collaboration with CBS, a strategic investor in Syncbak, Nielsen conducted a tablet and mobile measurement test with four CBS-owned television stations in New York and Los Angeles—WCBS, WLNY, KCBS and KCAL. Nielsen said it “successfully captured all viewing” in those markets.



“As consumers access programming in new ways content creators and providers need viewing on all platforms to be captured; local television stations play a critical role in this delivery ecosystem,” said David Poltrack, chief research officer at CBS. “With the success of this trial we now know we can obtain measureable credit for the in-market mobile viewing of our content and do so in a way that is monetizable.