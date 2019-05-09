NHRA Event Gets Transmission Boost from PSSI Global

VAN NUYS, Calif.—Alongside the race cars revving their engines at a recent NHRA event at the Atlanta Dragway, PSSI Global Services had a single transmission vehicle that served as a center for event coverage. Via satellite, the truck provided high-speed internet, AWS/Sony web streaming and broadcast transmission services. To do so, PSSI used one of its large-aperture C-band trucks to transfer and receive across two transponders of Eutelsat 113.

Throughout the four days of the event, and without an available fiber infrastructure, PSSI provided video backhaul services via satellite for the broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

The high-speed internet needed for the event came through PSSI International Teleport (PIT) in collaboration with Eutelsat to create a two-way IP over satellite system. The internet provided NHRA with the desired bandwidth and customized upload and download speeds.

Encoders at PIT helped provide AWS/Sony web streaming, taking in the feed from the event and distributing it to the appropriate streaming platforms. The encoders were able to accommodate all video formats and protocols, received feeds from any delivery mechanism and push content to any CDN or streaming site.

This was part of a continued relationship between NHRA, as PSSI also works with AT&T Global Video Services for other races where there is fiber infrastructure.