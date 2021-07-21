NFL Media Hires Three New VPs

CULVER CITY, Calif.—NFL Media has announced it has hired three new vice presidents-- Angela Ellis, Sandy Nunez and Tony Cole--at the organization, which includes NFL Network, NFL Films, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL RedZone.

Ellis joins NFL Media as vice president, head of entertainment and Initiatives, and reports to David Jurenka, senior vice president NFL Media and general manager, Los Angeles. In her role, Angela leads a newly formed department focused on entertainment and League initiatives surrounding such tentpole events as the Super Bowl, Kickoff and the NFL Draft.

Nunez joins NFL Media as vice president, talent management and reports to Mark Quenzel, senior vice president, head of content. In her role, Sandy leads NFL Media’s talent department, providing daily oversight for the media group’s on-air personalities and identifying, recruiting and developing top-tier talent. Additionally, Sandy partners with NFL Media’s senior production team and show runners, contributing to content development across all platforms.

Cole joins NFL Media as vice president, media operations and reports to Dave Shaw, vice president, head of media operations. In his role, Tony is accountable for the management of technical operations of all NFL Media studio content produced on-site at the new facility in Inglewood, as well as the planning and execution of studio workflows and the proactive monitoring of on-going maintenance and care of NFL Media’s facility. Additionally, Tony drives the strategic leadership, direction and development of NFL Media’s studio operations.

Prior to joining NFL Media, Cole spent nearly eight years at Piksel Corporation, most recently serving as senior vice president – global business development. Tony’s previous work includes 20 years with ABC TV Network, most recently serving as vice president – broadcast operations and engineering, west coast, and vice president – engineering for Discovery Communications for nearly five years prior to his time at ABC. He graduated from Howard University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering.