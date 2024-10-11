NFL 30-Second Spots Set To Rise 9% YoY in October, Guideline Says

NFL content featuring stars like Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes now drives $1 of every $3 spent on TV during football season, Guideline reports.

The hefty TV ratings produced by the start of the 2024-25 NFL season are translating into high prices for 30-second spots during games, according to new data from Guideline. The average paid unit rate for a :30 in NFL programming is set to increase by 9% year-over-year in October 2024, following 7% growth in September, it reported.

“After an outstanding season where ad spend in NFL programming grew twice as fast as audience ratings, our data indicates that advertising expenditure in national TV for NFL remains robust, with expectations for continued growth as sports and live programming consolidate its status as the brightest spot in national television,” Alberto Leyes, head of product strategy at Guideline, said.

More specifically, Guideline found that the unit rate across all telecasts and live streams for Week 8 of this NFL season is expected to reach $543,000, up 11% from a year ago.

That growth is on the back of record pro-football ad revenue last year, Guideline said.

Guideline, an advertising intelligence firm, measures advertising spend and pricing data by capturing actual agency media investment from all major holding companies and most major independents.

The 2023-24 season set a new ad revenue record for the NFL, with revenue from live games hitting $5 billion for the first time.​ That was up 13.7% year-over-year from the 2022-23 campaign.

The new data also highlighted the NFL’s importance to broadcasters and networks. Fewer than 1 in 100 national TV spots fall in NFL content, according to Guideline, yet the league drives nearly $1 of every $3 spent on the medium during pro football season.​ In fact, the NFL commands 43% of all national TV sports dollars over a year, and that share grows to 65% during the season.​

The top three product categories advertising in NFL games season, according to Guideline, were Entertainment & Media, Financial Services and Technology. Categories that increased spending the most included Wellness (up 42% YoY) and Pharmacueticals (39%).

To learn more about NFL ad spend, visit guideline.ai.