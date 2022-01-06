NFHS Network Surpasses 1 Million Events Streamed

Schools use free Pixellot cameras, which are powered by artificial intelligence that automatically centers on the action, to stream live sports on the NFHS Network.

ATLANTA—The NFHS Network, a major provider of streaming live and on-demand high school sports, has announced that it has now streamed more than 1 million events across the country since the company was founded in 2008 and it broadcast its first game in 2009.

In conjunction with this milestone, NFHS Network also launched its “Founders Club,” honoring 50 high schools across the country that have made an impact on the company’s offerings and success. .

“When we started NFHS Network, we knew there was a significant demand for a platform like ours,” PlayOn! Sports chief executive officer and founder David Rudolph said. “High schools have some of the most passionate fans in all of sports, and they covet the ability to cheer on the student-athletes and schools they support when they cannot physically be in attendance. Streaming over 1 million events is a remarkable accomplishment, but our sights are now set on 4 million. Our ‘Founders Club’ represents some of our company’s biggest champions and will continue to be integral to our growth.”

Every year, NFHS Network, which is a subsidiary of PlayOn! Sports, streams high school games, matches and meets from 27 different regular season and postseason sports, in addition to other high school activities.

As part of the “Founders Club,” each of the 50 schools received recognition with a banner to hang up in their gym along with an official certification marking the honor, the company said. All of these schools are part of the NFHS Network School Broadcast Program which provides schools with the software and tools needed to produce and broadcast professional grade events online, including sports, graduations, news, guest speakers, interviews and award ceremonies.

In marking the 1 million event milestone, the company reported a few major highlights in its history, including: