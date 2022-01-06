NFHS Network Surpasses 1 Million Events Streamed
By George Winslow published
NFHS also launched the “Founders Club” honoring the 50 schools that have made an impact on the network’s success
ATLANTA—The NFHS Network, a major provider of streaming live and on-demand high school sports, has announced that it has now streamed more than 1 million events across the country since the company was founded in 2008 and it broadcast its first game in 2009.
In conjunction with this milestone, NFHS Network also launched its “Founders Club,” honoring 50 high schools across the country that have made an impact on the company’s offerings and success. .
“When we started NFHS Network, we knew there was a significant demand for a platform like ours,” PlayOn! Sports chief executive officer and founder David Rudolph said. “High schools have some of the most passionate fans in all of sports, and they covet the ability to cheer on the student-athletes and schools they support when they cannot physically be in attendance. Streaming over 1 million events is a remarkable accomplishment, but our sights are now set on 4 million. Our ‘Founders Club’ represents some of our company’s biggest champions and will continue to be integral to our growth.”
Every year, NFHS Network, which is a subsidiary of PlayOn! Sports, streams high school games, matches and meets from 27 different regular season and postseason sports, in addition to other high school activities.
As part of the “Founders Club,” each of the 50 schools received recognition with a banner to hang up in their gym along with an official certification marking the honor, the company said. All of these schools are part of the NFHS Network School Broadcast Program which provides schools with the software and tools needed to produce and broadcast professional grade events online, including sports, graduations, news, guest speakers, interviews and award ceremonies.
In marking the 1 million event milestone, the company reported a few major highlights in its history, including:
- The first-ever broadcast on NFHS Network was GA Wrestling Match - GHSA Wrestling Playoffs.
- Over 490k boys’ events have been streamed.
- Over 384k girls events have been streamed.
- NFHS Network has streamed over 55k state high school championships.
- The states with the most broadcasts to date are Georgia, Illinois and Michigan.
- The most-viewed broadcast ever was the 2020 Boys NSAA Basketball Semifinal game. between Skutt Catholic and Mount Michael in Lincoln Nebraska for a total of 20k views.
- NFHS Network broadcasts have generated over 58M total views,
- During the 2020-21 scholastic year alone, NFHS Network broadcasted 320k games from over 5,700 high schools across the country.
- NFHS Network expects to stream over 1 million events during the current school year as more schools across the country join the platform.
