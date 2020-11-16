NextGen TV Multimillion Dollar Promotional Campaign Set for Holidays

WASHINGTON—As the holidays approach, a multimillion dollar campaign designed to raise consumer awareness about benefits of NextGen TV is poised to take to the air with a 30-second and a pair of 15-second promotional spots proclaiming that “the future of television has arrived,” Pearl TV announced.

“We’ve produced spectacular new TV spots that introduce that capabilities… of NextGen TV…,” said Pearl TV Executive Director Anne Schelle. “This initial effort is all about consumer awareness…,” she said.

The consumer-facing promos, which are already on-air in more than 12 markets where broadcasters are transmitting 3.0, highlight top NextGen TV features, including “stunning video,” “movie theater-quality sound,” “consistent volume across channels” and better live coverage with “enhanced internet content.”

Pearl TV together with its Phoenix Model Market Partners is coordinating the campaign, which also includes content stations can use on their own websites to reinforce the NextGen TV messaging.

A consumer-friendly website is in place as well to help the public find stations transmitting NextGen TV and where to purchase sets from LG Electronics, Samsung and Sony—the three CE manufacturers that in January announced 20 NextGen TV models. Since then, the companies have released even more.

The 30-second spot makes the point that NextGen TV is “designed to be upgradeable with the advancements of tomorrow” against a skyline shot of futuristic skyscrapers.

“We want consumers to understand that the NextGen TV experience from local stations will be getting better and better, as more functions and features are added down the road,” said Schelle.

Feedback from the initial campaign will be used to tweak messaging and extend promotional efforts later in 2021 as more NextGen TV models come to market, she said.

Hothouse, an Atlanta-based integrated marketing agency, developed the campaign. Its aim is to introduce and solidify the value proposition of NextGen TV, according to Pearl TV.