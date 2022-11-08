NextGen TV Launches in Honolulu
Six local broadcast stations are offering NextGen TV broadcasts in Honolulu
HONOLULU, Hawaii—Six local TV stations and all four of the major broadcast affiliates have begun offering NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0, broadcasts in Honolulu.
The launch includes KITV (the Allen Media Broadcasting-owned ABC affiliate), KGMB (the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate), KHON-TV (the Nexstar-owned Fox affiliate), KHNL (the Gray Television-owned NBC affiliate), KHII (the Nexstar-owned MyNet affiliate) and KIKU (the Allen Media-owned Independent).
For the launch of ATSC 3.0 services in Honolulu, KHII-TV, which is owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc., has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions.
KHII-TV is broadcasting its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format.
All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets.
BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the six television stations.
TV Tech has been tracking all the launches of NextGen TV broadcasts, which now reach 62% (opens in new tab) of the population in the continental portion of the U.S. Our full list of markets where the services are available can be accessed here (opens in new tab).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.