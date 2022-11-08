NextGen TV Launches in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii—Six local TV stations and all four of the major broadcast affiliates have begun offering NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0, broadcasts in Honolulu.

The launch includes KITV (the Allen Media Broadcasting-owned ABC affiliate), KGMB (the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate), KHON-TV (the Nexstar-owned Fox affiliate), KHNL (the Gray Television-owned NBC affiliate), KHII (the Nexstar-owned MyNet affiliate) and KIKU (the Allen Media-owned Independent).

For the launch of ATSC 3.0 services in Honolulu, KHII-TV, which is owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc., has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions.

KHII-TV is broadcasting its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format.

All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets.

BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the six television stations.