NextGen TV Goes Live on Six Grand Rapids TV Stations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.—The latest batch of TV stations launching NextGen TV are in Grand Rapids, Mich., as six local stations are now broadcasting the ATSC 3.0 standard.

The six stations are Nexstar’s WOTV (ABC), WOOD-TV (NBC), WXSP-CD and WOLP-CD (MyNet); Sinclair Broadcast Group’s WWMT (CBS); and WXMI (Fox), which is owned by E.W. Scripps.

NextGen TV is the next-generation transmission standard developed by ATSC. It has been rolling out in different markets across the country, with 26 markets now broadcasting the standard, including Grand Rapids. ATSC President Madeleine Noland expects that by March 2022 62 markets will be broadcasting NextGen TV .

As for Grand Rapids, BitPath led the planning and coordination of the deployment. All six stations are expected to join the BitPath data broadcasting network, which will launch later in 2021.

The stations have worked together to ensure that current programming remains available for viewers receiving their TV service both over-the-air or through a cable/satellite company. Viewers using an antenna will need to rescan their TVs. No action is required for cable/satellite subscribers.