ATSC 3.0 Reach Nears 25% of U.S. Viewers, Noland Says

WASHINGTON—ATSC 3.0 deployment will soon reach 25% of U.S. viewers, according to ATSC President Madeleine Noland.

Noland details that three markets—Baltimore; Buffalo, N.Y.; and Syracuse, N.Y.—filed applications with the FCC for commercial deployment of ATSC 3.0 in February, putting them in the final steps toward officially launching the NextGen TV service. When ATSC 3.0 is launched in these markets, that will put it at the 25% point.

Three other markets are currently labeled as “readying broadcasts” by the ATSC—Los Angeles, San Antonio and Washington, D.C.

To date, 23 markets have officially deployed ATSC 3.0. Among them are Dallas-Forth Worth, Texas; Denver; Las Vegas; Phoenix; Pittsburgh, Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.; and Tampa-St. Petersburg-Sarasota, Fla.

Noland, during an APTS 2021 Summit panel, said that she expects about 62 markets to have launched ATSC 3.0 by this time in 2022 , which would reach between 70-75% of the market.