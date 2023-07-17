Nexstar’s Alford and Bonneville’s Vea Appointed to NAB Television Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The National Association of Broadcasters has announced that Andy Alford, president, Broadcasting, Nexstar Media Group, Inc., and Tanya Vea, president and chief operating officer, Bonneville International Corporation, have been appointed to the National Association of Broadcasters Television Board of Directors by Television Board chair Pat LaPlatney.

The appointments are effective immediately.

As president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division since 2021, Alford is responsible for the long-term strategy and day-to-day operations of Nexstar’s local television stations across the country and their related digital properties. He previously served as senior vice president and regional manager overseeing Nexstar’s television stations and digital properties in Chicago, Tampa, Indianapolis, St. Louis and multiple stations in the Southeastern area.

(Image credit: NAB)

Before joining Nexstar, Alford served in broadcast management roles for a number of television stations, including as vice president and general manager of Media General’s WFLA-TV and WTTA-TV in Tampa and WTEN-TV and WXXA-TV in Albany. He was previously vice president of sales for Media General, where he was responsible for sales strategies and operations and developed several sales training programs deployed across the company’s station group.

Alford’s involvement with charitable and industry organizations includes service with the Georgia Association of Broadcasters, Tampa Hillsborough Economic Development Corporation, The American Heart Association Heart Walk Cabinet Tampa Bay and Atlanta’s Make-A-Wish Foundation Board of Directors. He is currently a member of the NBC affiliate board of directors and the executive board of the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB).

Alford holds a B.A. in Political Science from Wittenberg University.

Vea has been appointed Bonneville’s president and chief operating officer effective August 1. She began her tenure at Bonneville in 2010 as vice president of program development where she helped lead the formation of a combined news division that brought together TV, radio, web and newspaper operations.

(Image credit: NAB)

Most recently, she served as executive vice president of content and media operations. Under her direction, Bonneville has implemented new distribution opportunities including an OTT streaming app, an expansion of digital sports offerings and the KSL Podcast division, which has over 85 million downloads and led to an exclusive podcast distribution deal with Amazon Music. Additionally, she has spearheaded several key deals, including a first-of-its-kind exclusive streaming agreement with MLS team Real Salt Lake. An award-winning journalist who previously served in several news management positions, Vea was also a senior account executive and led the public relations team at an advertising agency.

Vea serves on the executive committee of the NBC affiliate board. She also serves on the University of Utah’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences board and previously on the United Way of Salt Lake, The Utah Debate Commission and the Governor’s Commission for Suicide Prevention Task Force.

Vea is a graduate of the University of Utah with degrees in both Broadcast Communications and Sociology.