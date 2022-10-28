Nexstar, Verizon End Carriage Dispute
The new multi-year agreement will restore 13 local stations in 10 markets and NewsNation to the Verizon FioS line-up
IRVING, TX and NEW YORK CITY—Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and Verizon FiOS have reached a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement that will restore local television stations in 10 markets and Nexstar’s national cable news network, NewsNation to the Verizon FioS line-up.
These 13 local television stations and related cable and multi-cast networks had been off of Verizon’s platform system since October 14 at midnight when the two companies were unable to come to terms on a new carriage agreement.
The deal means that more than three million Verizon FiOS subscribers will again have access to the network and local entertainment, live sports, and news programming provided by these local television stations and by NewsNation.
The agreement also means that Verizon subscribers won’t miss the start of Major League Baseball’s World Series, which begins tonight, or any of this weekend’s college and NFL Football games, the companies said.
