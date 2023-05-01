Nexstar Renews Hulu Deal
Deal covers 122 local television stations, including MyNetworkTV Affiliates and four independent stations
IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group has reached a new multi-year distribution agreement with Hulu that will make 122 of the company’s local television stations and its cable news network, NewsNation, available to subscribers of Hulu + Live.
The deal also provides for the launch of Nexstar’s MyNetworkTV affiliates and independent stations on the virtual MVPD.
Financial terms of the agreement were not released.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.