Nexstar Renews Hulu Deal

By George Winslow
published

Deal covers 122 local television stations, including MyNetworkTV Affiliates and four independent stations

Hulu Live TV
(Image credit: Hulu)

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group has reached a new multi-year distribution agreement with Hulu that will make 122 of the  company’s local television stations and its cable news network, NewsNation, available to subscribers of Hulu + Live.

The deal also provides for the launch of Nexstar’s MyNetworkTV affiliates and independent stations on the virtual MVPD. 

Financial terms of the agreement were not released. 

