Nexstar Renews Fox Affiliation Agreements

New multiyear deal covers 29 Nexstar TV stations around the country

IRVING, Texas & LOS ANGELES—Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and Fox  Corporation have announced a new multi-year agreement renewing the Fox affiliations of 29 Nexstar-owned stations across the United States, including  those in six of the country’s top twenty markets.

In addition, Fox Corporation has reached agreements to renew the Fox affiliations of 12 stations that have shared services agreements with Nexstar, 11 of which are owned by Mission Broadcasting, Inc., and one of which is owned by White Knight Broadcasting, Inc. 

Collectively, these 41 television stations renewing their Fox affiliations reach almost 22 million television  households. 

Financial terms of these agreements were not disclosed. 

“As the #1 Fox-affiliated television station group in the country, Nexstar is proud to extend its long standing relationship with Fox,” said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division. “The strength of  the network’s entertainment programming and live sports, together with Nexstar’s outstanding coverage  of local news, weather and sports in the communities we serve is an unbeatable combination for viewers  and an incredibly effective platform for our advertising and marketing clients.” 

“We are pleased to continue our affiliation with Nexstar, our longstanding and valued partner,” said David  Espinosa, president of distribution for Fox Corporation. “Fox and Nexstar together provide leading  primetime, sports and local programming to our audiences, and this new agreement allows us to continue  delivering an unparalleled television experience to our viewers for years to come.” 

