Nexstar Promotes Melissa Jones to VP/GM of WDTN-TV

DAYTON, Ohio & IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Inc. has announced the promotion of Melissa Jones to vice president and general manager of its broadcasting and digital operations in Dayton, Ohio (DMA #64), including WDTN-TV (NBC), wdtn.com, and its related digital and social media channels.

In this new role, she will also be responsible for overseeing Nexstar’s relationship with Vaughn Media’s WBDT, Dayton’s CW, under two joint operating agreements.

Jones assumes the position from Joe Abouzeid, who was named vice president and general manager of Nexstar’s Buffalo media operations in May. She will begin her duties on July 20, and report to Doug Davis, senior vice president and regional manager for the broadcasting division of Nexstar Media Inc.

“Melissa’s success and commitment make her the ideal choice to lead our media businesses in Dayton,” said Davis. “She is an innovative and experienced executive who understands how to connect with local viewers and advertisers and build community relationships. Importantly, Melissa is an engaged leader who enjoys and is adept at collaborating with all departments in achieving strategic goals. This has led to her superb tenure in Albany and I look forward to continued successes under Melissa’s leadership with our terrific team in Dayton.”

Jones brings nearly 15 years of local broadcast management, sales and marketing experience to her new role at Nexstar.

Since 2019, she has served as director of sales for Nexstar’s WTEN-TV (ABC) and for Mission Broadcasting’s WXXA-TV (FOX), in Albany, New York (DMA #59), overseeing long-term sales and marketing strategy, day-to-day sales operations and client relationships.

Jones began her career in local broadcasting at WTEN-TV in 2008 as an assistant assignment editor, moving into sales the following year, and rising through the ranks to lead all broadcast and digital sales efforts for WTEN-TV and WXXA TV.

During her tenure, Jones and her team consistently demonstrated the ability to grow annual sales revenue for both television stations through a variety of unique, innovative, cross-platform solutions for advertisers. She has a proven record of success, driving significant increases in local, national and digital sales over the last eleven years, while generating significant local market share growth from 2011 to 2019, Under Mrs. Jones’ leadership, WTEN-TV and WXXA-TV have expanded their local and regional client relationships and grown new direct advertising business by more than 300 percent since 2017, Nexstar reported.

Jones also spearheaded the creation and development of several important community sponsorships during her time at WTEN-TV and WXXA-TV, including the annual Fall “Coats for Kids” campaign and the “News10 Backpack Giveaway,” which distributes more than 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies each school year. Jones also played a key role in deepening the existing exclusive partnership between WTEN-TV, the New York Racing Association, and Saratoga Race Course, raising awareness for one of the region’s most important commercial enterprises and resulting in substantial broadcast and digital advertising revenue.

Commenting on her promotion, Jones said, “I am honored to be assuming this new role in Dayton, and extremely grateful to Nexstar for giving me this opportunity. I appreciate the legacy of service established by WDTN-TV and Vaughn Media’s WBDT, and the important role they play in the community. The strength of WDTN-TV, Dayton’s CW, and their digital and social media channels, combined with Nexstar’s commitment to hyper-local content and the unique and customized advertising and marketing solutions we can offer, give us a distinct advantage in meeting the needs of the area’s viewers and advertisers. I look forward to working with our dedicated team in Dayton and quickly connecting with the Dayton regional community.”

Jones is a member of The Alliance for Women in Media and serves on the Futures Committee of the New York State Broadcasters Association, which actively seeks to bring new and emerging talent into the broadcasting industry. Jones earned her Bachelor’s degree in TV, Radio and Film Communications from Marist College, where she also minored in Business Administration. She and her husband, Jonathan, have been married for eight years and have two children; they will be relocating to Dayton immediately.