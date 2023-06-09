Nexstar Promotes Carter Murphy to VP & GM

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group has announced the promotion of Carter Murphy to vice president and general manager of its broadcast and digital operations serving Augusta, Georgia, and Aiken, South Carolina (DMA #110), including WJBF-TV and wjbf.com, and their related mobile apps and social media channels.

Murphy is taking over for Bill Stewart, who is retiring after serving as WJBF-TV’s vice president and general manager since 2007. Mr. Murphy, who has 25 years of experience in the market, will begin his new duties on July 3 and report to Ron Romines, senior vice president and regional manager for Nexstar.

“Bill has done an outstanding job leading WJBF-TV since it was acquired by Nexstar in 2016, and we wish him well in his retirement,” said Romines. “Carter is a worthy successor to Bill and very deserving of this promotion. After 25+ years at WJBF-TV, he is extremely familiar with the station and the Augusta/Aiken community, and understands the needs of viewers, advertisers and marketers across the two-state region. He has developed a variety of unique and innovative sales, marketing, and sponsorship opportunities for clients and spearheaded the development of new business for WJBF-TV’s linear and digital platforms. I am looking forward to working with Carter as he takes on this new role.”

Murphy has served in a variety of sales positions at the television station since beginning his career at WJBF-TV in 1997 as an account executive. He served as local sales manager at the station from 2007 to 2021, when he was promoted to general sales manager.

Nexstar reported that throughout his sales career, Murphy has consistently demonstrated the ability to grow ratings, revenue, and profitability, and the capacity to build highly effective collaborative sales teams.

During his tenure, Murphy played a key role in the creation of “Game Night Live,” the only televised live High School Football game in the Augusta/Aiken area. He also helped to conceive and implement the annual “Border Bowl Football All-Star Game,” which just completed its 10th anniversary and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Ronald McDonald House.