Nexstar Media Names Bill Dallman As VP & GM of Its Grand Junction Operations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. & IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group has announced the appointment of Bill Dallman as vice president and general manager of its broadcasting and digital operations serving Grand Junction and Montrose, Colorado (DMA #187).

Those operations include KREX-TV (CBS), KGJT-TV (My Network), westernslopenow.com, and their related digital and social media channels.

Dallman will also oversee the Company’s operational agreements with Mission Broadcasting, Inc., to provide services to KFQX-TV (FOX) in Grand Junction. He will report to Traci Wilkinson, senior vice president and regional manager for Nexstar’s broadcasting division, and begin his new duties on Monday, February 12.

Dallman has held a variety of broadcast leadership positions during his more than three decades in the media business and he has a long track record of increasing ratings, developing innovative local content and digital initiatives, and driving revenue growth.

Prior to joining Nexstar, Dallman served as president and general manager of KARE 11 (NBC) in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota, where he was responsible for long-term strategy and day-to-day operations. During his tenure, Dallman and his team expanded local news and programming, launching a new weekday newscast at noon and developing “Minnesota and Company,” a half-hour show highlighting local businesses and consumer news produced quarterly.

Dallman also oversaw the launch of KARE 11+, a 24-hour streaming service delivering original content and rebroadcasts of the station’s newscasts. Under his leadership, KARE 11 created “Hockey Night in Minnesota,” which streamed 26 high school hockey games on the station’s website and KARE 11+ during the fall and winter, providing new advertising and marketing opportunities for local businesses.

"Bill is a seasoned media executive with a history of success in the broadcasting industry, and he is a great choice to lead our broadcast and digital operations in Grand Junction," said Wilkinson. "He is an innovative thinker and has a track record of enhancing broadcast and digital operations by focusing on strategic leadership and team development. We're looking forward to the fresh perspectives he will bring to Grand Junction."

Before joining KARE 11, Dallman held positions of increasing responsibility at KOMO-TV (ABC) in Seattle, KCBS-TV and KCAL-TV in Los Angeles, and local television stations in Denver, Minneapolis, and Grand Rapids, Michigan. He also was part of the executive team that launched FOX Sports 1 in Los Angeles, a 24/7 multi-platform sports network.

Dallman has been involved in various media-related organizations throughout his career, serving as a member of the National Association of Broadcasters and as a member of the board for Radio Television Digital News Association’s Region 1 from October 2019 to June 2021.

Dallman earned his bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he was also recognized with the "Career Distinguished Alumni Award" from the UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communications.