Nexstar Media Group Promotes Thomas Carter to President and COO

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group Inc. promoted Thomas E. Carter to president and chief operating officer, effective Oct. 1. Carter joined Nexstar as chief financial officer in August 2009 and will retain those responsibilities for the foreseeable future. Carter has played a role in the company’s growth with acquisitions, including Tribune Media Co. and Media General.

Perry A. Sook, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. said in a statement, “Along with our Company’s Board of Directors, I am exceedingly confident that Tom will build on his 11 years of experience and success at Nexstar as he works with me to further grow our business and ensure that Nexstar creates new opportunities and value based on our ranking as the nation’s leading, diversified local media and content company. Our entire team congratulates Tom on this well-deserved promotion, and I look forward to continuing our close collaboration in the years to come.”

Carter added, “The future for Nexstar is very bright and I look forward to collaborating with the rest of the company’s executive team in our ongoing efforts to leverage Nexstar’s position as the nation’s leading local media company to create new value for shareholders.”

Prior to joining Nexstar, Carter served as managing director, Media Telecom Corporate Investment Banking at Banc of America Securities, which he joined in 1985. In that role he served as the senior banker for selected clients across the broadcasting, cable, publishing and media industries, including Nexstar. He began his banking career in 1980, serving for five years in various roles in corporate and international banking at a predecessor to JPMorgan Chase.