Nexstar Media Appoints Stacey Lynn Schulman EVP of Platform Marketing And Intelligence

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group has appointed Stacey Lynn Schulman as executive vice president, platform marketing and intelligence.

In this newly created position, Schulman will be responsible for driving demand and developing unique creative opportunities for advertisers to connect with Nexstar’s local and national audiences. Ms. Schulman will lead Nexstar Advertising’s integrated marketing efforts and oversee the sales intelligence business unit. She will report to Michael Strober, Nexstar’s executive vice president and chief revenue officer, and be based in New York City.

“We are thrilled to have Stacey join our leadership team and bring her strategic vision and passion for marketing and research to Nexstar Advertising,” said Strober. “Her experience in pioneering innovative marketing strategies, combined with her expertise in media research, will play a pivotal role in advancing our platforms and enhancing our client-first sales opportunities.”

Schulman is an award-winning marketing strategist and thought-leader with more than 25 years of experience in the media industry. She has held leadership positions at some of the industry’s most prominent media companies and previously served as chief marketing officer at Katz Media Group, where she oversaw the marketing and research teams across the Katz Radio and Television divisions. She also served as a member of the senior executive teams at Turner Broadcasting, Interpublic Group, and the Television Bureau of Advertising. Schulman began her career at CBS Television and has built her expertise in data-driven marketing across print, radio, cable, digital and broadcast television.

Commenting on her appointment, Schulman said, “Nexstar has built an incredible portfolio of local, national, and digital assets. I’m excited to work with this progressive team to realize the potential of more fully engaging audiences at the intersection of content and community.”