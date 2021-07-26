Nexstar Hires Lee Ann Gliha as EVP and CFO

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar has announced that Lee Ann Gliha has been hired as the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer.

When she assumes her new job on August 9, Gliha will oversee all financial aspects of the company’s business, including internal and external financial reporting, internal audit, compliance and controls, investor relations, and treasury and capital markets functions, and will take a prominent role in strategic planning, business development, and mergers and acquisitions.

Gliha is stepping into the CFO role from Thomas E. Carter, who was named president and chief operating officer in October 2020 and has served as the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer since joining the Company in 2009.

Gliha brings more than 20 years of experience in media, broadcasting, and entertainment investment banking to her new role at Nexstar, serving most recently as a managing director at Jefferies LLC., since 2016.

Over the course of her career, she has advised a wide range of clients and structured transactions worth more than $90 billion, primarily in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector, including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and debt and equity financings.

“Lee Ann is an accomplished finance leader who understands the rapidly evolving media ecosystem and brings extensive industry relationships to her new role at Nexstar,” said Carter. “This background will be invaluable to Nexstar’s senior management team, Board of Directors, and our experienced finance team, and will be instrumental in advancing our strategic objectives with the goal of further enhancing shareholder value.”