Nexstar Broadcasting President Timothy Busch to Retire

IRVING, Texas—After a 36-year career in broadcasting, including the last 20 with Nexstar, Timothy C. Bush, Nexstar’s president of Broadcasting, will retire as of June 1. Nexstar is “immediately commencing a search” for Busch’s successor, according to Perry Sook, Nexstar’s CEO.

Busch joined Nexstar in 2000 as general manager at WROC (CBS) in Rochester, N.Y. Over a span of 20 years with Nexstar, he ascended to positions that included executive vice president and co-chief operating officer, as well as the position of president of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc., which was the predecessor of Nexstar Inc.

“Tim and I have worked collaboratively for over 20 years and I’m grateful for his leadership, expertise and friendship,” said Sook. “Tim has been instrumental in building the foundation of what Nexstar has become and the values that we have established in terms of our commitment to our team members and the local communities where we operate. On behalf of Tom Carter, Elizabeth Ryder, our Board, shareholders and the entire Nexstar team, we thank him for his many contributions to our long-term success.”

“Throughout my years at Nexstar, I have been fortunate to work directly with Perry Sook and Nexstar’s talented team which has re-shaped the industry, delivered great service to the viewers and users of our content and delivered compelling marketing solutions for companies of all sizes. I have had the honor of working with the executive leadership team that consistently drives strong growth and operating results reflecting the talents of our General Managers and team members across the Nexstar Nation. In addition to building America’s largest local media company, I am proud of our countless accomplishments over the past two decades,” said Busch. “With a dynamic executive team in place, I am highly confident that the next generation of leaders at Nexstar will extend the Company’s exemplary long-term record of success and the continued creation of shareholder value. I wish everyone in the Nexstar Nation the very best as they execute on their plans for continued growth.”

Before joining Nexstar, Busch was the general sales manager, as well as holding other sales positions, at WGRZ (NBC) in Buffalo, N.Y., where he was for 11 years. He also previously worked in radio broadcasting, with sales and management positions at WGR-AM and FM under Taft Broadcasting.

In addition, throughout his career he has served on the CBS Affiliation Association Board, including most recently as chairman. He is also a Trustee of the Ohio University Foundation Board, TVB Executive Board, NBC Affiliates Association Board and the Media Ratings Council Board.