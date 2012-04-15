NewTek unveils three new TriCasters

NewTek unveiled at the 2012 NAB Show a new line of TriCaster live production systems that use a re-engineered platform and introduce new capabilities for live event producers and media publishing professionals.

The next-generation product family, which includes TriCaster 8000, TriCaster 855 and TriCaster 455, enables professionals to meet rapidly evolving consumer demand for high-quality, live programming, by delivering live video content to multiple viewing platforms with greater speed and flexibility.

The new line of TriCasters includes as standard features: Apple AirPlay support and NewTek's IsoCorder technology for recording multiple input sources and output options with embedded timecode and four audio tracks. IsoCorder technology has been updated to include support for virtually every nonlinear editing application for both the Mac and PC, without the need for transcoding

See NewTek at 2012 NAB Show booth SL5111.