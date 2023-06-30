NewTek adds Ninth Heaven Technology as Newest Distributor in China

SAN ANTONIO, Texas—The IP-based video tech provider NewTek has announced the appointment of Ninth Heaven Technology as a new distributor in China.

NewTek, which is a member of the Vizrt Group, said that this strategic partnership with Ninth Heaven Technology is part of the company's plan to expand its presence in the growing Chinese proAV markets, including enterprise, education, government, Esports, and more.

The addition of a new distributor in China also reinforces NewTek's long-term commitment to delivering accessible, easy to use, yet cutting-edge solutions to customers and end users worldwide, the company said.

"Ninth Heaven Technology has extensive experience and expertise in the proAV markets, and coupled with their strong network and dedication to customer satisfaction, they are an ideal partner for us," said Paul Dobbs, head of channel sales, APAC, Vizrt Group. "We are confident that this collaboration will expand our reach to new heights in the Chinese market,”

Ninth Heaven Technology will provide NewTek with a wider distribution network and increased accessibility for its products in China.

This move will also facilitate the growth of reseller partnerships and provide customers with more options to leverage NewTek's industry-leading solutions for their video production workflows.

"We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with NewTek," said Song Wei, the general manager for Ninth Heaven Technology Co LTD. "As a leading distributor in China, we are constantly seeking state-of-the-art solutions to meet the increasing demand for high-quality live streaming and live production. Collaborating with NewTek expands our product portfolio and offers our customers innovative solutions that empower them to achieve their creative visions. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings and look forward to delivering exceptional value to our customers in the Chinese market.”