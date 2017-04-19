Newsy Content Now Available for Verizon OTT Users

LOS ANGELES—Verizon Digital Media Services and the Newsy national news network have struck a deal that will allow Newsy video content to be readily available for Verizon Digital Media Services Uplink Video Streaming customers. Users will be able to access Newsy content from its library to add directly to their video streams.

This is an extension of the partnership that Verizon Digital Media Services and Newsy have had since 2016, in which Verizon has powered the streaming and syndication of linear and on-demand video content from Newsy. Now, Newsy’s video content will be readily available for publishing via the Verizon Digital Media Services platform, as well as give publishers access to the Newsy sales team.

Newsy creates video news segments on world and national news, policy, culture, science and technology with an aim toward millennial audiences. It also produces the 24/7 Newsy Live linear news channel.