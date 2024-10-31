NewsON App Launches on Vizio Platform

SEATTLE—In the run-up to the hotly contested 2024 elections, Sinclair’s free local streaming news service NewsON said its app is now available on Vizio TVs.

The app offers live and on-demand newscasts and content for free from more than 285 TV stations spanning 135-plus markets, covering over 90% of the U.S. Additionally, 190-plus local stations also offer FAST channels that stream on the NewsON app.

“Expanding NewsON to Vizio’s platform underscores our commitment to making local news accessible to more viewers,” NewsON Vice President and General Manager Ron Stitt said. “We’re excited to bring comprehensive, real-time and on-demand local news coverage to Vizio users, ensuring they stay informed about their communities.”

The app also offers access to weather forecasts, breaking news, and top trending stories of the week with What’sON, providing Vizio users another way to stay connected to the latest local news happening across the country and to watch breaking news from the battleground states.