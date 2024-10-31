NewsON App Launches on Vizio Platform
Vizio TV users now have access to app’s local news content
SEATTLE—In the run-up to the hotly contested 2024 elections, Sinclair’s free local streaming news service NewsON said its app is now available on Vizio TVs.
The app offers live and on-demand newscasts and content for free from more than 285 TV stations spanning 135-plus markets, covering over 90% of the U.S. Additionally, 190-plus local stations also offer FAST channels that stream on the NewsON app.
“Expanding NewsON to Vizio’s platform underscores our commitment to making local news accessible to more viewers,” NewsON Vice President and General Manager Ron Stitt said. “We’re excited to bring comprehensive, real-time and on-demand local news coverage to Vizio users, ensuring they stay informed about their communities.”
The app also offers access to weather forecasts, breaking news, and top trending stories of the week with What’sON, providing Vizio users another way to stay connected to the latest local news happening across the country and to watch breaking news from the battleground states.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.