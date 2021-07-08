NewsON Debuts Redesigned App

SEATTLE, Wash.—The local news streaming service NewsON has completed a relaunch of its product offering and has rolled out a new version of its free app, which features a redesigned user experience, as well as a web-based offering on NewsON.us.

NewsON includes content from more than 275 local TV stations in 165+ markets that cover 75% of the U.S.

“We’re continuing to expand NewsON’s offerings, streamlining the experience, building in more editorial capabilities and connecting viewers to the content they care about,” said NewsON general manager Ron Stitt. “We’re pleased to offer this robust viewing experience and to continue supporting our partner station groups that make this possible.”

The company noted that in the last year, NewsON has seen explosive viewer growth, as news cycles increased interest in local news, making NewsON the #2 channel for News & Weather in the Roku Channel Store. It also continues to rank highly among national news brands for engagement.

The NewsON redesign builds upon the established user experience while creating a deeper connection to the communities consumers value most, with each market represented in the app with a featured image for the designated area.

The app’s new interface also simplifies access to stations marked as favorites, allowing for viewers to easily access news outside of their own market. As an added feature, when a local story gaining national attention occurs, a dynamic breaking news banner at the top of the screen will alert viewers to stations with coverage of the event within the app.

As part of the redesign, NewsON has refreshed the Roku player, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and iOS and Android versions to include an enhanced user experience with streamlined navigation for live and on-demand newscasts.

In addition the NewsON.us site, which previously had company related news, now has a web version of the NewsON app service where viewers can watch live and on-demand local newscasts and local news clips from NewsON participating stations.