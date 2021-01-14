News Orgs Ask Law Enforcement for More Transparency Ahead of Inauguration

WASHINGTON—News organizations have sent a joint letter to federal law enforcement agencies requesting greater transparency and timely information about the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots and the possibility of further violence, particular in regards to the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.

The letter was sent to Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Pete Gayno, U.S. Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman, U.S. House of Representatives Acting Sergeant at Arms Timothy P. Blodgett and U.S. Senate Acting Sergeant at Arms Jennifer Hemingway.

“The agencies must share information about possible civil unrest in the days leading up to Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, through frequent and regular in-person press briefings so the public and news outlets can be properly informed about viable threats and can take appropriate action to protect themselves,” the letter reads.

NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith offered a similar sentiment in a recent blog post on The Hill.

The organizations that signed the letter include NAB, Asian American Journalists Association, National Association of Black-Owned Broadcasters, National Association of Hispanic Journalists, National Newspaper Association, Native American Journalists Association, News Media Alliance, News Media for Open Government, News Leaders Association, Online News Association, Radio Television Digital News Association, Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and Society of Professional Journalists.