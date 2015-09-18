NewBay Media's IBC Best of Show Winners Announced
The Best of Show Awards returned to IBC this year, and were presented to winning companies during the event by TVBEurope and TV Technology Europe publisher NewBay Media.
TVBEurope and TV Technology Europe received a significant number of nominations before IBC, and it was the task of an independent panel of judges to examine each nominated product throughout the course of the show. The judging criteria assessed nominations for their design, features, cost efficiency, and performance in serving industry professionals.
The Awards were distributed across NewBay Media’s titles, and the full list of winners can be found below. Among the winning entries was travel entertainment app Piksel Voyage. Neil Berry, EVP commercial, EMEA at Piksel commented: “We are thrilled to have Piksel Voyage recognized as Best of Show at IBC 2015, and believe that this service will quickly become the preferred model across the travel industry.”
The NewBay Media Best of Show winners in the TVBEurope category are as follows:
- ADB for Connected Solutions
- Aspera for Aspera Files
- Blackmagic for DaVinci Resolve 12
- BLT for Sport Touch
- Bridge Technologies for Gold TS
- Brother Brother and Sons for Pipeline
- Cobalt Digital for +TTS
- ENENSYS for AdsEdge
- EVS for C-Cast
- Grass Valley for LD86/K2 Dyno and the GV Node
- LiveU for LiveU Solo
- LSB Technologies for theWALL
- Omnitek for the Ultra 4K Toolbox
- Phabrix for Qx Series
- Piksel for Piksel Voyage
- Quickplay for the Next Generation Managed Video Platform
- SAM for Media Biometrics
- ScheduALL for the ScheduALL Portal
- SmallHD for its 702-Bright 7-inch Monitor
- Sony for the Media Navigator
- Sound Devices for the Video Devices PIX-E5
- Tedial for Tedial Evolution
- TVU Networks for TVU ONE
- VidiGo for Remote Production
- Vislink for its Ultracoder
- Vitec for MGW ACE Codec
- V-Nova for PERSEUS
- x-art ProDivision GmbH for x.news
Here is the list of winners for the TV Technology Europe category:
- Evertz: Magnum SDVN orchestration and control software
- Aveco: Astra Studio 3 Production Resource Manager
- Make.TV Live Video Cloud
- Aspera Files
- Envivo Cloud DVR Solution
- Cobham SOLO8 Software-Defined Radio
- TMD: Paragon
- Arvato Systems: EditMate
- Miller Fluid Heads: Compass 23 Fluid Head
- Cineo HS2 light
- ARRI: SkyPanel light
- Brother Brother & Sons: Pipeline light
- SmallHD 7-inch monitor
- Imagine: end-to-end live production
- Quantum Q-Cloud storage
- SAM: Media Biometrics
- Blackmagic ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K production switcher
- Avid: ISIS I 1000
- Wheatstone: Gibraltar IP Mix Engine
- GatesAir Maxiva XTE Exciter
- ONEtastic OneCompact P transmitter
- Sennheiser AVX mic
- Ross Video Ultrix Connectivity Platform
All of this year’s nominees will feature in a digital Best of Show program guide, which will be distributed across NewBay Media’s extensive readership in October.
