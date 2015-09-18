NewBay Media's IBC Best of Show Winners Announced

The Best of Show Awards returned to IBC this year, and were presented to winning companies during the event by TVBEurope and TV Technology Europe publisher NewBay Media.

TVBEurope and TV Technology Europe received a significant number of nominations before IBC, and it was the task of an independent panel of judges to examine each nominated product throughout the course of the show. The judging criteria assessed nominations for their design, features, cost efficiency, and performance in serving industry professionals.

The Awards were distributed across NewBay Media’s titles, and the full list of winners can be found below. Among the winning entries was travel entertainment app Piksel Voyage. Neil Berry, EVP commercial, EMEA at Piksel commented: “We are thrilled to have Piksel Voyage recognized as Best of Show at IBC 2015, and believe that this service will quickly become the preferred model across the travel industry.”

The NewBay Media Best of Show winners in the TVBEurope category are as follows:

ADB for Connected Solutions

Aspera for Aspera Files

Blackmagic for DaVinci Resolve 12

BLT for Sport Touch

Bridge Technologies for Gold TS

Brother Brother and Sons for Pipeline

Cobalt Digital for +TTS

ENENSYS for AdsEdge

EVS for C-Cast

Grass Valley for LD86/K2 Dyno and the GV Node

LiveU for LiveU Solo

LSB Technologies for theWALL

Omnitek for the Ultra 4K Toolbox

Phabrix for Qx Series

Piksel for Piksel Voyage

Quickplay for the Next Generation Managed Video Platform

SAM for Media Biometrics

ScheduALL for the ScheduALL Portal

SmallHD for its 702-Bright 7-inch Monitor

Sony for the Media Navigator

Sound Devices for the Video Devices PIX-E5

Tedial for Tedial Evolution

TVU Networks for TVU ONE

VidiGo for Remote Production

Vislink for its Ultracoder

Vitec for MGW ACE Codec

V-Nova for PERSEUS

x-art ProDivision GmbH for x.news

Here is the list of winners for the TV Technology Europe category:

Evertz: Magnum SDVN orchestration and control software

Aveco: Astra Studio 3 Production Resource Manager

Make.TV Live Video Cloud

Aspera Files

Envivo Cloud DVR Solution

Cobham SOLO8 Software-Defined Radio

TMD: Paragon

Arvato Systems: EditMate

Miller Fluid Heads: Compass 23 Fluid Head

Cineo HS2 light

ARRI: SkyPanel light

Brother Brother & Sons: Pipeline light

SmallHD 7-inch monitor

Imagine: end-to-end live production

Quantum Q-Cloud storage

SAM: Media Biometrics

Blackmagic ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K production switcher

Avid: ISIS I 1000

Wheatstone: Gibraltar IP Mix Engine

GatesAir Maxiva XTE Exciter

ONEtastic OneCompact P transmitter

Sennheiser AVX mic

Ross Video Ultrix Connectivity Platform

All of this year’s nominees will feature in a digital Best of Show program guide, which will be distributed across NewBay Media’s extensive readership in October.