NewBay Media Introduces Best of Show Award at NAB Show

NEW YORK—TV Technology, along several sibling publications owned by NewBay Media announced a new awards program for products introduced at the NAB Show. The NewBay Media Best of Show Award will replace several award programs including the TV Technology STAR Awards and Mario Awards.





“Awards will be given by NewBay Media publications TV Technology, Digital Video, Video Edge, Radio and Radio World magazines, and all nominated and winning products will be recognized in a post-show, digital Best of Show Program Guide delivered to readers of these top industry publications,” the company announced in an email to manufacturers.



“NAB Show exhibitors may submit a product for consideration by one or more of these publications, and may submit multiple products.” Companies pay a fee to nominate a product.



The program recognizes outstanding products exhibited at the spring show and new since the prior NAB Show, according to the announcement. “Winners are selected by panels of professional users and editors based on descriptions provided by exhibitors via the nomination form as well as on judges’ inspection at the convention.”



The nomination deadline is Friday March 28, 2014. Entries are not accepted at the show.



