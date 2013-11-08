NewBay Media Announces Winners of its First Annual Product Innovation Awards
ALEXANDRIA, VA.—NewBay Media announces winners of the first annual Product Innovation Awards, honoring outstanding product introductions that serve TV, professional video and broadcast/online radio users.
The PIA program recognizes excellence in manufacturing of products to serve the TV, professional video and broadcast/online radio markets. Nominations were submitted by manufacturers. Winners were selected by a panel of professional users and will be featured in TV Technology, Digital Video, Creative Planet Network, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio World and Radio magazines.
Video/TV Winners
Anton Bauer - Gold Spec Wireless Series
Blackmagic Design - Blackmagic Production Camera 4k
Dalet Digital Media Systems - Dalet Onecut
Digital Rapids - StreamZ Live 8000EX
Dish Networks - Smart Box
DSC Labs - Xyla Test Chart
EditShare - Xstream
Gefen - GefenPRO 32x32 HDFST
Nexidia - Dialog Search
Shure - VP83F LensHopper microphone
The Switch - Switch-IT
Tiffen - Steadicam Solo Camera Stabilizer
Wohler Technologies - Multiscreen MPEG Monitors
Video/TV Honorable Mention
Blackmagic Design - ATEM Production Studio 4K
ClearCom - HelixNet
Communications Specialties - Fiberlink SDI Beamer
Comrex - Liveshot IP Video Codec
Decimator Designs - DMON-10s
Digimetrics - Aurora FB QC
Digital Rapids - Transcode Manager 2.0 with Kayak
Harmonic - ProMedia Xpress File-Based Transcoder
K-Tek - Nautilus Microphone Suspension Mount
LiveU - LiveU Xtender
Matrox - Video Monarch HD
Peerless AV - PeerAir Pico Broadcaster
Peerless-AV - Ciil Xtreme Display
Softron Media Services - Multicam Logger
Streambox - Streambox ME Pro
Teradek - Clip H.264 encoder
Thomson Video Networks - ViBe EM4000 Encoder
Tiffen - Steadicam CURVE for GoPro Hero cameras
Tiffen - Variable ND Filter
Video Clarity - ClearView Extreme 4k
Vislink - NewStream Multi-Mode Mobile
Radio Winners
Broadcast Bionics Ltd. - PhoneBOX V4 & OASIS
Comrex - STAC VIP STAC VIP
DEVA Broadcast Ltd. - Radio Explorer II Mobile FM Analyzer
Symetrix Inc. - Jupiter 8 Fixed Architecture Standalone DSP
Tieline - Merlin PLUS IP Codec
WideOrbit- Automation for Radio V3.6
Radio Honorable Mention
WideOrbit - Internet Orders Module in WO Traffic
WideOrbit Mobile
