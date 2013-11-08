NewBay Media Announces Winners of its First Annual Product Innovation Awards

ALEXANDRIA, VA.—NewBay Media announces winners of the first annual Product Innovation Awards, honoring outstanding product introductions that serve TV, professional video and broadcast/online radio users.





The PIA program recognizes excellence in manufacturing of products to serve the TV, professional video and broadcast/online radio markets. Nominations were submitted by manufacturers. Winners were selected by a panel of professional users and will be featured in TV Technology, Digital Video, Creative Planet Network, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio World and Radio magazines.



Video/TV Winners



Anton Bauer - Gold Spec Wireless Series

Blackmagic Design - Blackmagic Production Camera 4k

Dalet Digital Media Systems - Dalet Onecut

Digital Rapids - StreamZ Live 8000EX

Dish Networks - Smart Box

DSC Labs - Xyla Test Chart

EditShare - Xstream

Gefen - GefenPRO 32x32 HDFST

Nexidia - Dialog Search

Shure - VP83F LensHopper microphone

The Switch - Switch-IT

Tiffen - Steadicam Solo Camera Stabilizer

Wohler Technologies - Multiscreen MPEG Monitors





Video/TV Honorable Mention

Blackmagic Design - ATEM Production Studio 4K

ClearCom - HelixNet

Communications Specialties - Fiberlink SDI Beamer

Comrex - Liveshot IP Video Codec

Decimator Designs - DMON-10s

Digimetrics - Aurora FB QC

Digital Rapids - Transcode Manager 2.0 with Kayak

Harmonic - ProMedia Xpress File-Based Transcoder

K-Tek - Nautilus Microphone Suspension Mount

LiveU - LiveU Xtender

Matrox - Video Monarch HD

Peerless AV - PeerAir Pico Broadcaster

Peerless-AV - Ciil Xtreme Display

Softron Media Services - Multicam Logger

Streambox - Streambox ME Pro

Teradek - Clip H.264 encoder

Thomson Video Networks - ViBe EM4000 Encoder

Tiffen - Steadicam CURVE for GoPro Hero cameras

Tiffen - Variable ND Filter

Video Clarity - ClearView Extreme 4k

Vislink - NewStream Multi-Mode Mobile



Radio Winners

Broadcast Bionics Ltd. - PhoneBOX V4 & OASIS

Comrex - STAC VIP STAC VIP

DEVA Broadcast Ltd. - Radio Explorer II Mobile FM Analyzer

Symetrix Inc. - Jupiter 8 Fixed Architecture Standalone DSP

Tieline - Merlin PLUS IP Codec

WideOrbit- Automation for Radio V3.6



Radio Honorable Mention

WideOrbit - Internet Orders Module in WO Traffic

WideOrbit Mobile