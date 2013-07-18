NewBay Issues Call for Entries for Inaugural Product Innovation Awards

ALEXANDRIA, VA.—NewBay Media has made a call for entries for its first annual Technology Product Awards, which recognize “excellence in manufacturing of products to serve the TV, professional video and broadcast/online radio markets,” according to the release.



To be considered, the hardware, software or other products must be either new or have been upgraded since Jan.1, 2012.



Winners will be chosen by a panel of working professional engineers and managers in TV, pro video and radio. The awards will be administered by TV Technology, Digital Video, Creative Planet Network, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio World and Radio magazine.



Additionally, every product nominated will be featured in the special Product Innovation Awards Program Guide, which will be delivered as a digital edition in late September.



The nomination deadline is Sept. 6.



The categories are:



VIDEO

Audio for Video

Digital Content Management

Cameras & Lenses

Camera Support

Editing & Graphics

Encoding/Signal Processing

Lighting

Storage

Routing/Switchers

Test & Measurement

Transmission (microwave, bonded cellular, RF)

Video Monitors



RADIO

Problem Solvers & Widgets

Field Codecs/Remote Gear

Radio Transmitters

On-Air Processing, Delays, Timeshifting

Microphones & Headphones

Mobile Apps for Radio Technology

Consoles, Mixers & Routers

Audio Transport/STL: Codecs, Telco, Internet, Satellite

Studio Furnishings, Design & Acoustics

Media Asset Management: Automation, Scheduling, Billing

Signal Monitoring, Remote Control & Test

Internet Products & Services for Radio

Antennas, Power Protection & Transmission Support





