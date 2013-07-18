NewBay Issues Call for Entries for Inaugural Product Innovation Awards
ALEXANDRIA, VA.—NewBay Media has made a call for entries for its first annual Technology Product Awards, which recognize “excellence in manufacturing of products to serve the TV, professional video and broadcast/online radio markets,” according to the release.
To be considered, the hardware, software or other products must be either new or have been upgraded since Jan.1, 2012.
Winners will be chosen by a panel of working professional engineers and managers in TV, pro video and radio. The awards will be administered by TV Technology, Digital Video, Creative Planet Network, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio World and Radio magazine.
Additionally, every product nominated will be featured in the special Product Innovation Awards Program Guide, which will be delivered as a digital edition in late September.
The nomination deadline is Sept. 6.
The categories are:
VIDEO
Audio for Video
Digital Content Management
Cameras & Lenses
Camera Support
Editing & Graphics
Encoding/Signal Processing
Lighting
Storage
Routing/Switchers
Test & Measurement
Transmission (microwave, bonded cellular, RF)
Video Monitors
RADIO
Problem Solvers & Widgets
Field Codecs/Remote Gear
Radio Transmitters
On-Air Processing, Delays, Timeshifting
Microphones & Headphones
Mobile Apps for Radio Technology
Consoles, Mixers & Routers
Audio Transport/STL: Codecs, Telco, Internet, Satellite
Studio Furnishings, Design & Acoustics
Media Asset Management: Automation, Scheduling, Billing
Signal Monitoring, Remote Control & Test
Internet Products & Services for Radio
Antennas, Power Protection & Transmission Support
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox