New Orleans Pelicans Deploy TVU IP Tech

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.—TVUNetworks announced that the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans have deployed TVUPack live mobile IP transmission technology and TVU Grid IP video distribution platforms to expand the organization’s live video capabilities and drive exposure with local media outlets.



For the 2014 season, the Pelicans expanded the team’s live video capabilities and sought a solution to provide more live video to fans and to increase the franchise’s exposure in the local media by providing broadcast stations and online outlets with ready-to-air live video feeds. The Pelicans also needed technology that would seamlessly integrate with the team’s existing video infrastructure, including a live production switcher.



In order to meet these objectives, the New Orleans Pelicans deployed IP video acquisition and distribution solutions from TVU Networks. With the TVU Grid Transceiver, the Pelicans were able to have a direct connection with five local television stations as well as the largest online newspaper in New Orleans, giving the team the ability to push live video to news outlets as it happens with a push of a button.