New OOONA App Assists Translators, Managers With Remote Workflows

TEL AVIV, Israel—Media localization tool developer OOONA has launched a mobile app for iOS and Android to help translators and their managers work remotely via a simple, intuitive addition to the OONA integrated platform, the company said today.

Accessible via OOONA Integrated user accounts, the app allows translators and project managers to manage urgent and live work scheduling fully remotely. Managers can view orders and tasks as well as assign and reassign work. The app also pops up urgent jobs on the mobile phones of translators when the feature is enabled for prompt assignment of resources, the company said.

“Even before COVID, our global workforce needed the ability to respond quickly to new and existing clients with new and changing project demands and deadlines," says Tony Cleveland, Chief Technology Officer of Captionmax, which partnered with OOONA to develop the app.

Localization turnaround times are accelerating to speed time to market. As a result, urgent project allocation is now standard in production pipelines. The OOONA app allows users to complete short tasks quickly and painlessly at any time or location, the company said.

“Users are able to view dashboards, confirm assignments and answer requests, as well as set a ‘quiet’ time when they do not want notifications from the app distracting them,” said the company’s integrated product manager Maya Venturero.

Captionmax’ talent pool is expanding around the globe, and the OONA app will make it easier to bring resources to bear, said Truck Morrison, Captionmax CEO. "Advising OOONA on our functionality requirement resulted in a solution we will put into action immediately."