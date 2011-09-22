New multi-pair audio cables from Clark

Clark Wire & Cable now offers an improved version of its existing 700 series multi-pair audio cables. Built for high-density audio applications, the 700 series comes in configurations from four to 24 balanced audio pairs within a single master jacketed cable. The new 700 series products feature an updated jacket and core construction that improves the flexibility and elevates the UL rating to riser type CMR.

Designed as an easy-to-terminate cable that is both durable and flexible for studio, staging and permanent installation applications, the 700 series is ideal for a wide range of audio applications. The 700 series pair construction still features 22AWG tinned copper conductors that are insulated with a low-shrink back, low-loss polypropylene dielectric. To achieve low RF/EMI noise and exceptional common-mode rejection, each pair is precision twisted and shielded with a bonded foil shield and a tinned copper drain wire. For quick identification each single-pair element has a color-coded and alpha-numerically printed jacket that makes channel identification easy, even in low-light environments.

The 700 series now also offers an improved TPE jacket compound that delivers exceptional flexibility and abrasion resistance while achieving a UL listing for permanent installation applications. This dual purpose jacket allows the same 700 series cable to be used in harsh environments where flexibility and durability are critical as well as in permanent installation environments that require a CMR listed cable.