New GM at AETA Audio Systems

AETA AUDIO SYSTEMS has appointed Christophe Mahoux as the company's new general manager.

Christophe Mahoux joined AETA in February 2010 and brings a wide range of experience gathered over 15 years in the industry in a variety of roles in production, sales, and consultancy. Mahoux has initiated a major increase in R&D activity, a marketing relaunch and a challenging program of category-defining product launches.

AETA's product launches in 2011 include the 4MinX, a fully integrated multitrack digital recorder and multichannel mixer in one unit (2 in 1 product). AETA has added professional hardware codecs to support HD-Voice (also known as AMR WB) to its portable version Scoopy+ and its studio version Scoop4+. Also in 2011, AETA launched eScoop, a professional audio recording and broadcasting tool for devices including iPhones, Macs, and PCs.