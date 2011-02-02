New CSP Mobile HD OB trucks rely on Utah Scientific AV routing switchers

CSP Mobile Productions has acquired two Utah Scientific UTAH-400/288 video routing switchers and two UTAH-400 AES audio routing switchers with integrated MADI for installation in the company's first HDTV production trucks.

The first truck went to work in October 2010 and is being used primarily to cover professional football, hockey and basketball in the eastern United States. The second is scheduled to debut this month.

The functionality and flexibility of Utah Scientific's SC-4 control system and its UCP-48 control panel, a single, 1RU panel that delivers easy, scrolled access to 48 sources, including tape and six channels of EVS, are helpful to CSP operators.

CSP Mobile, based in Saco, ME, did the integration for its first HD truck, a 53ft and straight-sided production vehicle. The second truck, a 53ft expando, is currently being integrated by Little Bay Broadcast Services in Barrington, NH.