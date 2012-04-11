New Avid App Brings Graphics and Video Control to the iPad



BURLINGTON, MASS.: Avid announced the availability of the Avid iNews Command 3.0 on iPad shotbox app, which enables users of Command to control playout of graphics and video while on-air from an iPad. Command supports a variety of graphics platforms including Avid Motion Graphics and Chyron HyperX, as well as several video servers including Avid AirSpeed and Omneon Spectrum.



Aside from the shotbox iPad app, iNews Command 3.0 offers significantly enhanced graphics control features such as editing graphics templates directly from the Command workstation user interface, allowing users to fix mistakes on the fly right up to airtime.



The Command shotbox app is expected to be available in Q2 of 2012 and will be offered for free on the iTunes App Store. Customers must first purchase an iNews Command device license to operate this functionality as an extension of the iNews Command system.





