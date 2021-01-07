CES 2021: Sony Unveils BRAVIA XR Cognitive TVs

SAN DIEGO—Sony Electronics has announced what it is calling the world’s first cognitive intelligence televisions, the BRAVIA XR series, which will be featured during the virtual CES 2021 Show.

BRAVIA XR TVs are powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, which Sony says is a new processing method designed to replicate the ways humans see and hear. Cognitive Processor XR divides the screen into numerous zones and detects where the “focal point” is in the picture. The new processor can cross-analyze multiple elements at once, Sony claims, helping to adjust each element to its best final outcome. Cognitive Processor XR can also analyze sound position in the signal so the sound matches with what’s on the screen, as well as upconverting any sound to 3D surround sound.

The models that are part of the BRAVIA XR TV line include MASTER Series Z9J 8K LED, MASTER Series A90J and A80J OLED, and X95J and K90J 4K LED.

“Sony’s goal is to offer viewers the best and most immersive experience—authentically delivering the creator’s true intent,” said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics North America. “Our new BRAVIA CORE technology and the XR lineup takes the industry to the next level with a powerful, cinematic experience, enabled by the world’s first TVs with cognitive processors.”

Key features for the BRAVIA XR lineup include BRAVIA CORE , pre-loaded on all models and featuring Pure Stream technology, near lossless UHD BD equivalent quality with streaming up to 80 Mbps. Other features include HDMI 2.1 compatibility; sound-from-picture reality; hands-free voice function; smart speaker compatibility; Netflix Calibrated Mode and IMAX Enhanced Mode; and the introduction of Google TV to Sony TV models.

All of the TVs that are part of the BRAVIA XR line are NextGen TV compatible. More details on the individual’s models features are available on Sony’s website .

Sony is expected to announce pricing and availability of the BRAVIA XR line in spring 2021.